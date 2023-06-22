Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stock Has Fallen -6.80% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In recent trading session, Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) saw 0.82 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.93 trading at -$0.12 or -2.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.52B. That most recent trading price of GNW’s stock is at a discount of -29.82% from its 52-week high price of $6.40 and is indicating a premium of 30.43% from its 52-week low price of $3.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.37%, in the last five days GNW remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $4.93 price level, adding 8.19% to its value on the day. Genworth Financial Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.91% in past 5-day. Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) showed a performance of -10.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.75 million shares which calculate 4.16 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.36% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -11.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.56% for stock’s current value.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -30.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

GNW Dividends

Genworth Financial Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 31 and August 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.76% institutions for Genworth Financial Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GNW for having 72.71 million shares of worth $364.99 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 15.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 58.01 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $291.23 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 31.04 million shares of worth $193.35 million or 6.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.01 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $79.41 million in the company or a holder of 3.07% of company’s stock.