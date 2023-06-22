General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Jumps 16.09% In 2023; Is It Affordable At $37.01?

In last trading session, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) saw 9.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $37.01 trading at -$0.31 or -0.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.54B. That closing price of GM’s stock is at a discount of -17.89% from its 52-week high price of $43.63 and is indicating a premium of 18.05% from its 52-week low price of $30.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.83%, in the last five days GM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 06/15/23 when the stock touched $37.01 price level, adding 3.27% to its value on the day. General Motors Company’s shares saw a change of 10.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.70% in past 5-day. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) showed a performance of 13.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33.2 million shares which calculate 2.41 days to cover the short interests.

General Motors Company (GM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that General Motors Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.88% while that of industry is 11.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 48.20% in the current quarter and calculating -29.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $41.67 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $42.23 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $35.76 billion and $41.89 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.50% while estimating it to be 0.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.30% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.70%.

GM Dividends

General Motors Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on July 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.06% institutions for General Motors Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GM for having 126.53 million shares of worth $4.64 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 9.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 109.95 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.03 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 40.96 million shares of worth $1.38 billion or 2.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 32.84 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.1 billion in the company or a holder of 2.35% of company’s stock.