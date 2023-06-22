CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Gained Nearly 11.57% Last Month.

In last trading session, CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) saw 5.2 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $87.58 trading at $2.27 or 2.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.75B. That closing price of CSGP’s stock is at a premium of 2.34% from its 52-week high price of $85.53 and is indicating a premium of 36.63% from its 52-week low price of $55.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.3 in the current quarter.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.66%, in the last five days CSGP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/21/23 when the stock touched $87.58 price level, adding 0.58% to its value on the day. CoStar Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 13.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.86% in past 5-day. CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) showed a performance of 11.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.11 million shares which calculate 4.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $86.38 to the stock, which implies a fall of -1.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $65.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $102.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -16.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 25.78% for stock’s current value.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CoStar Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.36% while that of industry is 9.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $606.99 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $632.37 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $536.31 million and $555.52 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.20% while estimating it to be 13.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

CSGP Dividends

CoStar Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.75% institutions for CoStar Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CSGP for having 45.19 million shares of worth $3.11 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 11.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 31.92 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.2 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 12.35 million shares of worth $954.69 million or 3.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.59 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $825.35 million in the company or a holder of 2.60% of company’s stock.