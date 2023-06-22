Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) Has Risen By -60.65 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.76 trading at $0.31 or 21.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $0.98M. That closing price of BBLG’s stock is at a discount of -3257.95% from its 52-week high price of $59.10 and is indicating a premium of 18.75% from its 52-week low price of $1.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 94.70K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.5 in the current quarter.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 21.38%, in the last five days BBLG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/14/23 when the stock touched $1.76 price level, adding 67.62% to its value on the day. Bone Biologics Corporation’s shares saw a change of -72.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -61.57% in past 5-day. Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG) showed a performance of -60.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13670.0 shares which calculate 0.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.69% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -354.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -27.84% for stock’s current value.

Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 50.80% during past 5 years.

BBLG Dividends

Bone Biologics Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ:BBLG)’s Major holders

Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BBLG for having 50000.0 shares of worth $0.39 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, which was holding about 26872.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.21 million.