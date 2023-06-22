Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than -140.37%.

In last trading session, Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) saw 9.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.22 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.39B. That closing price of BTE’s stock is at a discount of -86.96% from its 52-week high price of $6.02 and is indicating a premium of 5.9% from its 52-week low price of $3.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $British American Tobacco Indus in the current quarter.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) trade information

BTE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/14/23 when the stock touched $3.22 price level, adding 6.94% to its value on the day. Baytex Energy Corp.’s shares saw a change of -28.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.01% in past 5-day. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) showed a performance of -5.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 35.99 million shares which calculate 18.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.03 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.74. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -140.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.16% for stock’s current value.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Baytex Energy Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -56.88% while that of industry is -31.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 139.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -46.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.20%.

BTE Dividends

Baytex Energy Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.27% institutions for Baytex Energy Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP is the top institutional holder at BTE for having 38.0 million shares of worth $142.5 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 6.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 19.14 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $71.79 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.25 million shares of worth $33.56 million or 1.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.18 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $18.84 million in the company or a holder of 0.77% of company’s stock.