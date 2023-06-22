Analysts Say That Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Is Likely To Make It To $71.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) saw 4.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.61 trading at -$0.62 or -1.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $29.92B. That closing price of MBLY’s stock is at a discount of -31.41% from its 52-week high price of $48.11 and is indicating a premium of 32.12% from its 52-week low price of $24.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.67%, in the last five days MBLY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 06/14/23 when the stock touched $36.61 price level, adding 11.25% to its value on the day. Mobileye Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of 4.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.18% in past 5-day. Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) showed a performance of -10.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.47 million shares which calculate 6.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $46.95 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $36.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $71.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -93.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.67% for stock’s current value.

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mobileye Global Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 8.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -20.25% while that of industry is 14.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $454.48 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $556.84 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.63%.

MBLY Dividends

Mobileye Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 134.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 136.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 134.77% institutions for Mobileye Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Norges Bank Investment Management is the top institutional holder at MBLY for having 12.09 million shares of worth $423.73 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 21.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jennison Associates LLC, which was holding about 8.71 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $376.91 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.78 million shares of worth $107.87 million or 7.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.59 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $55.68 million in the company or a holder of 3.06% of company’s stock.