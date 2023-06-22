Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM): -12.25% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) saw 2.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.08 trading at -$0.57 or -2.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.13B. That closing price of ABCM’s stock is at a discount of -12.25% from its 52-week high price of $22.54 and is indicating a premium of 37.85% from its 52-week low price of $12.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Abcam plc (ABCM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.76%, in the last five days ABCM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 06/16/23 when the stock touched $20.08 price level, adding 10.91% to its value on the day. Abcam plc’s shares saw a change of 29.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.02% in past 5-day. Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) showed a performance of 19.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.92 million shares which calculate 0.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.92 to the stock, which implies a fall of -18.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.94 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19.89. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 0.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 30.58% for stock’s current value.

Abcam plc (ABCM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Abcam plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 29.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 40.00% while that of industry is 8.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -148.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.39%.

ABCM Dividends

Abcam plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in July and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)’s Major holders