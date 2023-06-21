ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA): What Makes The Stock Good?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) has seen 5.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.91M, closed the last trade at $0.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -11.79% during that session. The ZVSA stock price is -8520.69% off its 52-week high price of $25.00 and 3.45% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.72 million shares.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

Sporting -11.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the ZVSA stock price touched $0.29 or saw a rise of 26.51%. Year-to-date, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -81.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) have changed -21.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -91.68% over the past 6 months.

ZVSA Dividends

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.08% with a share float percentage of 13.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 0.1 million shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 0.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 16894.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32605.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.