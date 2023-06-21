Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.70B, closed the last trade at $28.52 per share which meant it gained $0.9 on the day or 3.26% during that session. The ZNTL stock price is -13.39% off its 52-week high price of $32.34 and 45.48% above the 52-week low of $15.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 947.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.04.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

Sporting 3.26% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the ZNTL stock price touched $28.52 or saw a rise of 0.31%. Year-to-date, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 41.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) have changed 6.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37.00 while the price target rests at a high of $70.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -145.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -29.73% from current levels.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 47.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.57%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.40% and -9.40% for the next quarter.

ZNTL Dividends

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 109.09% with a share float percentage of 113.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 184 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Matrix Capital Management with over 9.2 million shares worth more than $158.24 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Matrix Capital Management held 15.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 8.91 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $153.3 million and represent 14.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.28% shares in the company for having 3.73 million shares of worth $75.15 million while later fund manager owns 2.16 million shares of worth $43.43 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.63% of company’s outstanding stock.