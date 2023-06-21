Why Should You Consider Adding Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) To Your Portfolio?

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has a beta value of -0.87 and has seen 2.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.78M, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -12.17% during that session. The HGEN stock price is -1811.76% off its 52-week high price of $3.25 and 47.06% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.55 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) trade information

Sporting -12.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the HGEN stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 11.27%. Year-to-date, Humanigen Inc. shares have moved 38.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have changed 10.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.15, which means that the shares’ value could drop -13.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.15 while the price target rests at a high of $0.15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 11.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.76% from current levels.

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 33.87% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -92.00%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 80.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.50%.

HGEN Dividends

Humanigen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.88% with a share float percentage of 6.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Humanigen Inc. having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.03 million shares worth more than $0.15 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 0.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with the holding of over 0.88 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 0.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.32% shares in the company for having 0.68 million shares of worth $82018.0 while later fund manager owns 0.27 million shares of worth $40807.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.