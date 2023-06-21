Why Should You Add The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) To Your Portfolio?

The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) has a beta value of 1.81 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.10M, closed the recent trade at $1.03 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 19.77% during that session. The OLB stock price is -142.72% off its 52-week high price of $2.50 and 44.66% above the 52-week low of $0.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 469.81K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) trade information

Sporting 19.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the OLB stock price touched $1.03 or saw a fall of -3.31%. Year-to-date, The OLB Group Inc. shares have moved 22.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) have changed 28.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 35170.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -191.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -191.26% from the levels at last check today.

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 13.19% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.53 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $8.37 million and $6.25 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -10.10% for the current quarter and 8.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.50% over the past 5 years.

OLB Dividends

The OLB Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.15% with a share float percentage of 13.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The OLB Group Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.28 million shares worth more than $0.3 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 73738.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $76650.0 and represent 0.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.18% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.18 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.12 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.08% of company’s outstanding stock.