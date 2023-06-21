Why Should You Add Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) To Your Portfolio?

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) has a beta value of 2.22 and has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.29M, closed the last trade at $0.30 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 5.37% during that session. The ANY stock price is -200.0% off its 52-week high price of $0.90 and 23.33% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 782.68K shares.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Sporting 5.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the ANY stock price touched $0.30 or saw a rise of 6.07%. Year-to-date, Sphere 3D Corp. shares have moved 7.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) have changed -12.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -17.52% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -403.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.28% with a share float percentage of 1.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sphere 3D Corp. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Group One Trading, L.P. with over 71715.0 shares worth more than $25200.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Group One Trading, L.P. held 0.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 41992.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14755.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.