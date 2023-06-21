Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Transocean Ltd. (RIG)?

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has a beta value of 2.89 and has seen 3.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.77B, closed the recent trade at $6.31 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.12% during that session. The RIG stock price is -22.66% off its 52-week high price of $7.74 and 63.23% above the 52-week low of $2.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.98 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Transocean Ltd (Switzerland).

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Sporting 1.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the RIG stock price touched $6.31 or saw a rise of 0.32%. Year-to-date, Transocean Ltd. shares have moved 38.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have changed 6.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 144.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.3% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -90.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.76% from the levels at last check today.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Transocean Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 47.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.24%, compared to 59.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.30% over the past 5 years.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.71% with a share float percentage of 71.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Transocean Ltd. having a total of 477 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 65.94 million shares worth more than $419.36 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 46.32 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $294.61 million and represent 6.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 20.01 million shares of worth $91.26 million while later fund manager owns 17.41 million shares of worth $110.7 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.