When Will HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Be Worth Investing In?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) has a beta value of 4.31 and has seen 2.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $386.17M, closed the last trade at $3.60 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 11.80% during that session. The HIVE stock price is -109.17% off its 52-week high price of $7.53 and 62.22% above the 52-week low of $1.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.63.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Sporting 11.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the HIVE stock price touched $3.60 or saw a rise of 1.1%. Year-to-date, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares have moved 150.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) have changed 15.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -94.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -38.89% from current levels.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 93.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -431.11%, compared to 18.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -49.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.43 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.70% over the past 5 years.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 18 and July 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.24% with a share float percentage of 16.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. having a total of 96 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 4.45 million shares worth more than $14.65 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Invesco Ltd. held 5.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Toroso Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 2.89 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.51 million and represent 3.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.66% shares in the company for having 3.92 million shares of worth $13.57 million while later fund manager owns 0.89 million shares of worth $1.28 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.05% of company’s outstanding stock.