When Is Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Going To Be Good Investment?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) has seen 9.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.58B, closed the recent trade at $7.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -2.02% during that session. The NU stock price is -2.79% off its 52-week high price of $7.74 and 54.98% above the 52-week low of $3.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 24.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Sporting -2.02% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the NU stock price touched $7.53 or saw a rise of 2.96%. Year-to-date, Nu Holdings Ltd. shares have moved 84.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) have changed 15.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 77.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.70, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.21% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.40. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -64.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 60.16% from the levels at last check today.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nu Holdings Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 92.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 275.00%, compared to 18.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 51.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.74 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.87 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.16 billion and $1.24 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 49.90% for the current quarter and 51.00% for the next.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.75% with a share float percentage of 73.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nu Holdings Ltd. having a total of 361 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Galileo (ptc) Ltd with over 415.54 million shares worth more than $3.14 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Galileo (ptc) Ltd held 11.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd., with the holding of over 414.61 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.13 billion and represent 11.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.38% shares in the company for having 49.83 million shares of worth $376.47 million while later fund manager owns 46.98 million shares of worth $354.96 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.30% of company’s outstanding stock.