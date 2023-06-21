When Is HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Going To Be Good Investment?

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has a beta value of 0.80 and has seen 1.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $850.50M, closed the last trade at $3.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -6.95% during that session. The HUYA stock price is -73.07% off its 52-week high price of $6.49 and 56.27% above the 52-week low of $1.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.31 million shares.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

Sporting -6.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the HUYA stock price touched $3.75 or saw a rise of 11.35%. Year-to-date, HUYA Inc. shares have moved -5.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) have changed 18.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.06.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HUYA Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 25.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 88.24%, compared to 30.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $274.07 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $305.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $316.13 million and $347.77 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -13.30% for the current quarter and -12.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.20% over the past 5 years.

HUYA Dividends

HUYA Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.95% with a share float percentage of 48.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HUYA Inc. having a total of 119 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 14.87 million shares worth more than $53.69 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 16.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, with the holding of over 8.53 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.81 million and represent 9.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.69% shares in the company for having 4.18 million shares of worth $16.5 million while later fund manager owns 3.78 million shares of worth $20.79 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.24% of company’s outstanding stock.