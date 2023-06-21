When Does Braze Inc. (BRZE) Become A Good Investment?

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.07B, closed the last trade at $41.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.52 on the day or -1.23% during that session. The BRZE stock price is -21.62% off its 52-week high price of $50.97 and 46.24% above the 52-week low of $22.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 868.07K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Braze Inc. (BRZE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) trade information

Sporting -1.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the BRZE stock price touched $41.91 or saw a rise of 1.64%. Year-to-date, Braze Inc. shares have moved 53.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) have changed 35.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -19.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.49% from current levels.

Braze Inc. (BRZE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Braze Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 48.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.75%, compared to 18.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.20%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $108.63 million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $114.31 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2023.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -78.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

BRZE Dividends

Braze Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Braze Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.82% with a share float percentage of 73.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Braze Inc. having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ICONIQ Capital, LLC with over 8.67 million shares worth more than $299.71 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, ICONIQ Capital, LLC held 13.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cadian Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 5.58 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $193.04 million and represent 8.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.00% shares in the company for having 1.23 million shares of worth $37.9 million while later fund manager owns 1.02 million shares of worth $27.91 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.65% of company’s outstanding stock.