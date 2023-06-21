What Is So Great About CXApp Inc. (CXAI)?

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) has seen 2.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $194.89M, closed the last trade at $13.60 per share which meant it gained $2.57 on the day or 23.30% during that session. The CXAI stock price is -54.41% off its 52-week high price of $21.00 and 91.1% above the 52-week low of $1.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.22 million shares.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

Sporting 23.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the CXAI stock price touched $13.60 or saw a rise of 3.82%. Year-to-date, CXApp Inc. shares have moved 35.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) have changed 84.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 34.79% over the past 6 months.

CXAI Dividends

CXApp Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.40% with a share float percentage of 14.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CXApp Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 29940.0 shares worth more than $54191.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LP, with the holding of over 10184.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18433.0 and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.