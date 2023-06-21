What Are The Chances Of MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) Being A Good Investment?

MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) has seen 12.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.33M, closed the last trade at $2.64 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 25.71% during that session. The MGOL stock price is -529.17% off its 52-week high price of $16.61 and 65.15% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.95 million shares.

MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) trade information

Sporting 25.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the MGOL stock price touched $2.64 or saw a rise of 7.04%. Year-to-date, MGO Global Inc. shares have moved -43.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) have changed 117.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

MGOL Dividends

MGO Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.03% with a share float percentage of 0.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MGO Global Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 32826.0 shares worth more than $47929.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, UBS Group AG held 0.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Quinn Opportunity Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 20823.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30403.0 and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.