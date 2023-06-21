Wall Street Was Disappointed By Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS)’s 5.04% Stock Price Incline

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.60B, closed the last trade at $150.82 per share which meant it gained $7.23 on the day or 5.04% during that session. The GTLS stock price is -60.85% off its 52-week high price of $242.59 and 32.74% above the 52-week low of $101.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 690.89K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.98.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) trade information

Sporting 5.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the GTLS stock price touched $150.82 or saw a rise of 0.19%. Year-to-date, Chart Industries Inc. shares have moved 30.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) have changed 26.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $180.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $131.00 while the price target rests at a high of $225.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -49.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.14% from current levels.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chart Industries Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.78%, compared to 10.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.40% and 9.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 128.30%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $980.91 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.05 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $404.8 million and $448.36 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 142.30% for the current quarter and 134.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 74.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 35.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 42.84%.

GTLS Dividends

Chart Industries Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 27 and July 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 122.95% with a share float percentage of 123.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chart Industries Inc. having a total of 555 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 5.08 million shares worth more than $636.61 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Capital World Investors held 11.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.9 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $615.06 million and represent 11.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.30% shares in the company for having 2.64 million shares of worth $331.55 million while later fund manager owns 1.55 million shares of worth $178.65 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.70% of company’s outstanding stock.