Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.22B, closed the last trade at $19.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -1.06% during that session. The VERV stock price is -118.38% off its 52-week high price of $43.00 and 41.14% above the 52-week low of $11.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 711.88K shares.

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) trade information

Sporting -1.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the VERV stock price touched $19.69 or saw a rise of 8.08%. Year-to-date, Verve Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 1.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) have changed 20.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 21.1.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Verve Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.27%, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.50% and -17.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $680k for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $730k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

VERV Dividends

Verve Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.