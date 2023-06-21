Shares Of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS) Loss -63.77% In A Month

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 7.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.59M, closed the recent trade at $0.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.59 on the day or -66.85% during that session. The PIRS stock price is -606.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.12 and -140.0% below the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 742.74K shares.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) trade information

Sporting -66.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the PIRS stock price touched $0.30 or saw a rise of 68.42%. Year-to-date, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -71.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -68.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) have changed -63.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.29.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -70.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -57.78%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.30% and -38.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -53.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.02 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.7 million and $5.37 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.70% for the current quarter and -62.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.20% over the past 5 years.

PIRS Dividends

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.36% with a share float percentage of 65.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lynx1 Capital Management Lp with over 7.07 million shares worth more than $2.06 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Lynx1 Capital Management Lp held 8.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 5.08 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.48 million and represent 6.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.17% shares in the company for having 0.87 million shares of worth $0.25 million while later fund manager owns 0.36 million shares of worth $0.1 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.