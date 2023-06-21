Shares Of Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) Decreased By -5.70% In A Month

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) has a beta value of -0.57 and has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.07M, closed the recent trade at $1.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -8.59% during that session. The BMRA stock price is -252.35% off its 52-week high price of $5.25 and 27.52% above the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 35110.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 41.40K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) trade information

Sporting -8.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the BMRA stock price touched $1.49 or saw a rise of 13.87%. Year-to-date, Biomerica Inc. shares have moved -55.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) have changed -5.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.54% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -772.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -772.48% from the levels at last check today.

Biomerica Inc. (BMRA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -57.31% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.80% over the past 5 years.

BMRA Dividends

Biomerica Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.68% with a share float percentage of 27.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biomerica Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Granahan Investment Management LLC with over 1.16 million shares worth more than $2.16 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Granahan Investment Management LLC held 6.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors LP, with the holding of over 0.97 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.82 million and represent 5.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.84% shares in the company for having 0.65 million shares of worth $2.16 million while later fund manager owns 0.37 million shares of worth $1.25 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.