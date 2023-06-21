Shares In HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) 13.81% Up, YTD

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 0.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.96M, closed the recent trade at $0.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -9.62% during that session. The HOOK stock price is -122.83% off its 52-week high price of $2.05 and 26.09% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 million shares.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) trade information

Sporting -9.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HOOK stock price touched $0.92 or saw a rise of 19.3%. Year-to-date, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares have moved 13.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) have changed -33.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 68550.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.03%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.70% and 24.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.87 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 57.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.50%.

HOOK Dividends

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.22% with a share float percentage of 57.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.9 million shares worth more than $4.54 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, FMR, LLC held 9.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 3.48 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.22 million and represent 6.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 1.48 million shares of worth $1.37 million while later fund manager owns 1.4 million shares of worth $1.29 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.67% of company’s outstanding stock.