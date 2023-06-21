SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) Forecast To Rise 11.32% To Reach Consensus Target Price

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) has seen 6.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.61B, closed the last trade at $15.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.82 on the day or -5.10% during that session. The S stock price is -96.46% off its 52-week high price of $30.00 and 18.6% above the 52-week low of $12.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.40 million shares.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

Sporting -5.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the S stock price touched $15.27 or saw a rise of 11.58%. Year-to-date, SentinelOne Inc. shares have moved 4.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) have changed -20.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -63.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.41% from current levels.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SentinelOne Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.14%, compared to 9.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.00% and 43.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 40.90%.

26 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $140.98 million for the current quarter. 25 have an estimated revenue figure of $154.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2023.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -31.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 47.70%.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on June 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.57% with a share float percentage of 64.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SentinelOne Inc. having a total of 368 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Insight Holdings Group, LLC with over 34.65 million shares worth more than $566.81 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Insight Holdings Group, LLC held 14.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 19.68 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $321.94 million and represent 8.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.64% shares in the company for having 8.55 million shares of worth $124.68 million while later fund manager owns 7.03 million shares of worth $102.53 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.99% of company’s outstanding stock.