Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) Surprises Wall Street With -0.79% Stock Price Loss

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.92B, closed the last trade at $13.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -0.79% during that session. The ASAI stock price is -51.26% off its 52-week high price of $20.98 and 24.73% above the 52-week low of $10.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 894.30K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) trade information

Sporting -0.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the ASAI stock price touched $13.87 or saw a rise of 6.66%. Year-to-date, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. shares have moved -24.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) have changed 21.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.56 while the price target rests at a high of $25.82. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -86.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.24% from current levels.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.49%, compared to 1.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 41.70%.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -24.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.07%.

ASAI Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.21 at a share yield of 1.49%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.49% with a share float percentage of 4.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sendas Distribuidora S.A. having a total of 93 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. with over 6.42 million shares worth more than $98.94 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. held 2.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd, with the holding of over 3.97 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.12 million and represent 1.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.15% shares in the company for having 0.4 million shares of worth $7.75 million while later fund manager owns 0.37 million shares of worth $7.17 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.