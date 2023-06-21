SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.76M, closed the last trade at $0.56 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.04% during that session. The ICU stock price is -3828.57% off its 52-week high price of $22.00 and 19.64% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 591.14K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Sporting 4.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the ICU stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 10.16%. Year-to-date, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation shares have moved -86.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) have changed -13.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -792.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -792.86% from current levels.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (ICU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -87.00% over the past 6 months.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $50k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

ICU Dividends

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 87.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.09% with a share float percentage of 78.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc with over 0.62 million shares worth more than $1.16 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc held 4.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 0.25 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.47 million and represent 1.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 12590.0 shares of worth $37392.0 while later fund manager owns 3971.0 shares of worth $11793.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.