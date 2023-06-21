Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Is Up 14.83%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 2.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.51M, closed the recent trade at $0.62 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 14.83% during that session. The QNRX stock price is -4433.87% off its 52-week high price of $28.11 and 32.26% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 218.48K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information

Sporting 14.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the QNRX stock price touched $0.62 or saw a rise of 13.89%. Year-to-date, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares have moved -56.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) have changed 31.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 83910.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.85% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -3125.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -222.58% from the levels at last check today.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 72.31%, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 92.90% and 74.50% for the next quarter.

QNRX Dividends

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.87% with a share float percentage of 0.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 13900.0 shares worth more than $6610.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 63.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 6556.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3118.0 and represent 30.01% of shares outstanding.