Planet Labs PBC. (NYSE: PL) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -6.25%

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) has seen 4.88 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $892.77M, closed the last trade at $3.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -6.25% during that session. The PL stock price is -138.41% off its 52-week high price of $7.51 and -4.44% below the 52-week low of $3.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Planet Labs PBC (PL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Plug Power, Inc.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) trade information

Sporting -6.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the PL stock price touched $3.15 or saw a rise of 14.17%. Year-to-date, Planet Labs PBC shares have moved -27.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) have changed -25.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.41, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -153.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -58.73% from current levels.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Planet Labs PBC shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.11%, compared to 18.50% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -9.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

PL Dividends

Planet Labs PBC is expected to release its next earnings report between September 11 and September 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.28% with a share float percentage of 58.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Planet Labs PBC having a total of 244 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alphabet Inc. with over 31.94 million shares worth more than $125.53 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Alphabet Inc. held 12.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 17.77 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.85 million and represent 6.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.25% shares in the company for having 5.71 million shares of worth $24.82 million while later fund manager owns 4.81 million shares of worth $20.92 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.89% of company’s outstanding stock.