Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Dropped -18.42% In One Month

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) has a beta value of 0.57 and has seen 3.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.44M, closed the last trade at $0.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -23.22% during that session. The LPTX stock price is -257.69% off its 52-week high price of $1.86 and 48.08% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 998.05K shares.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) trade information

Sporting -23.22% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the LPTX stock price touched $0.52 or saw a rise of 28.64%. Year-to-date, Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 16.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) have changed -18.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.13.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.75%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.00% and 46.20% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -2.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.49%.

LPTX Dividends

Leap Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 10 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.60% with a share float percentage of 36.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Leap Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 7.43 million shares worth more than $2.52 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 6.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 6.73 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.29 million and represent 5.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.92% shares in the company for having 2.29 million shares of worth $1.03 million while later fund manager owns 0.85 million shares of worth $0.38 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.71% of company’s outstanding stock.