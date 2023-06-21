Investor Trust Slackened After BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) Shares Dropped By -$0.12

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) has a beta value of 1.87 and has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.41M, closed the recent trade at $1.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -6.81% during that session. The BLRX stock price is -20.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.98 and 66.67% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 528.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Sporting -6.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the BLRX stock price touched $1.65 or saw a rise of 8.33%. Year-to-date, BioLineRx Ltd. shares have moved 179.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) have changed 12.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.94% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1051.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -142.42% from the levels at last check today.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BioLineRx Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 156.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.08%, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.70% and 6.70% for the next quarter.

BLRX Dividends

BioLineRx Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.89% with a share float percentage of 10.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioLineRx Ltd. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Altium Capital Management, LP with over 2.28 million shares worth more than $3.78 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Altium Capital Management, LP held 3.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 0.26 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.43 million and represent 0.42% of shares outstanding.