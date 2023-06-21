Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Share Prices Gained By $0.16

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.45B, closed the recent trade at $6.28 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 2.61% during that session. The BBAR stock price is 2.07% off its 52-week high price of $6.15 and 69.11% above the 52-week low of $1.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 625.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) trade information

Sporting 2.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the BBAR stock price touched $6.28 or saw a rise of 1.72%. Year-to-date, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares have moved 61.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) have changed 45.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.27% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.50 while the price target rests at a high of $7.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -19.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.43% from the levels at last check today.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 118.29% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $205.53 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $222.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.07 billion and $422.56 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -80.80% for the current quarter and -47.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 65.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 42.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 31.93%.

BBAR Dividends

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 0.57%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.07% with a share float percentage of 2.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with over 0.98 million shares worth more than $3.84 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership held 0.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 0.42 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.65 million and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 0.28 million shares of worth $1.1 million while later fund manager owns 0.19 million shares of worth $0.76 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.09% of company’s outstanding stock.