How Will Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) has seen 1.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $819.19M, closed the last trade at $11.74 per share which meant it gained $0.82 on the day or 7.51% during that session. The TERN stock price is -19.59% off its 52-week high price of $14.04 and 84.75% above the 52-week low of $1.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 503.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) trade information

Sporting 7.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the TERN stock price touched $11.74 or saw a rise of 9.13%. Year-to-date, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 15.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) have changed 16.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -95.91% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.82% from current levels.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 72.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.75%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.20% and 22.70% for the next quarter.

TERN Dividends

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.61% with a share float percentage of 95.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.64 million shares worth more than $90.49 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, FMR, LLC held 13.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 7.62 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $90.21 million and represent 13.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.23% shares in the company for having 2.4 million shares of worth $21.75 million while later fund manager owns 1.14 million shares of worth $11.55 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.