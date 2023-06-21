How Will Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Perform In Months To Come?

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) has a beta value of 0.39 and has seen 3.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.88M, closed the recent trade at $2.22 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 13.26% during that session. The GRNQ stock price is -71.62% off its 52-week high price of $3.81 and 54.95% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 84570.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 57.28K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) trade information

Sporting 13.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the GRNQ stock price touched $2.22 or saw a rise of 10.12%. Year-to-date, Greenpro Capital Corp. shares have moved 105.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) have changed 5.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 46360.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $80.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.23% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $80.00 while the price target rests at a high of $80.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -3503.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3503.6% from the levels at last check today.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 93.03% over the past 6 months.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2019.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.40% over the past 5 years.

GRNQ Dividends

Greenpro Capital Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 11 and August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.95% with a share float percentage of 3.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Greenpro Capital Corp. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 61370.0 shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 13374.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29347.0 and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.