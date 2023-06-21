How Will Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 23.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.01B, closed the recent trade at $14.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -1.51% during that session. The F stock price is -13.35% off its 52-week high price of $15.88 and 27.91% above the 52-week low of $10.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 66.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 61.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ford Motor Company (F) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Ford Motor Company.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

Sporting -1.51% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the F stock price touched $14.01 or saw a rise of 4.11%. Year-to-date, Ford Motor Company shares have moved 26.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) have changed 20.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 16700.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.89, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.86% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -57.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.62% from the levels at last check today.

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ford Motor Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.45%, compared to 11.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -111.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.90%.

F Dividends

Ford Motor Company is expected to release its next earnings report between July 25 and July 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 4.22%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.69% with a share float percentage of 52.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ford Motor Company having a total of 2,074 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 337.65 million shares worth more than $4.25 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 283.06 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.57 billion and represent 7.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.06% shares in the company for having 120.07 million shares of worth $1.4 billion while later fund manager owns 91.3 million shares of worth $1.06 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.