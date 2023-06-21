Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $99.70M, closed the recent trade at $0.67 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 2.26% during that session. The SPIR stock price is -155.22% off its 52-week high price of $1.71 and 14.93% above the 52-week low of $0.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 652.01K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) trade information

Sporting 2.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the SPIR stock price touched $0.67 or saw a rise of 5.63%. Year-to-date, Spire Global Inc. shares have moved -30.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) have changed -11.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.72% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.55 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -497.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.91% from the levels at last check today.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spire Global Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 7.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.36 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $27.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $19.39 million and $20.42 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.60% for the current quarter and 32.70% for the next.

SPIR Dividends

Spire Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 08 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.65% with a share float percentage of 44.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spire Global Inc. having a total of 112 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deer Management Co. LLC with over 7.28 million shares worth more than $4.74 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Deer Management Co. LLC held 4.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.36 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.15 million and represent 4.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 2.95 million shares of worth $1.92 million while later fund manager owns 2.79 million shares of worth $1.82 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.94% of company’s outstanding stock.