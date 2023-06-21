Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Estimation And Forecast

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 0.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $469.53M, closed the recent trade at $3.15 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.77% during that session. The SUPV stock price is -2.22% off its 52-week high price of $3.22 and 61.9% above the 52-week low of $1.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 389.04K shares.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Sporting 1.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the SUPV stock price touched $3.15 or saw a rise of 1.25%. Year-to-date, Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares have moved 46.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) have changed 40.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.96, which means that the shares’ value could drop -60.71% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.24 while the price target rests at a high of $4.64. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -47.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 92.38% from the levels at last check today.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Grupo Supervielle S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 80.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 134.21%, compared to 5.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85.70% and 200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $136.28 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32.50% over the past 5 years.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 08 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 0.87%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.17% with a share float percentage of 3.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grupo Supervielle S.A. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Long Focus Capital Management, LLC with over 1.52 million shares worth more than $4.78 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Long Focus Capital Management, LLC held 1.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.38 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.21 million and represent 0.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.22% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $0.53 million while later fund manager owns 96440.0 shares of worth $0.3 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.