Express Inc. (EXPR) Shares Are Down -69.43% So Far This Year

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has a beta value of 1.74 and has seen 1.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.68M, closed the last trade at $0.63 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The EXPR stock price is -328.57% off its 52-week high price of $2.70 and 12.7% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.44 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Express Inc. (EXPR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.55.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the EXPR stock price touched $0.63 or saw a rise of 5.93%. Year-to-date, Express Inc. shares have moved -38.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) have changed -23.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -217.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -217.46% from current levels.

Express Inc. (EXPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Express Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -37.19%, compared to -6.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -650.00% and 24.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $440.65 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $495.72 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 82.10% over the past 5 years.

EXPR Dividends

Express Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 29 and September 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.20% with a share float percentage of 37.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Express Inc. having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.21 million shares worth more than $3.32 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 5.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.56 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.81 million and represent 4.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.06% shares in the company for having 2.25 million shares of worth $2.3 million while later fund manager owns 1.45 million shares of worth $1.48 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.97% of company’s outstanding stock.