Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.04M, closed the recent trade at $0.80 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 9.66% during that session. The EVGN stock price is -62.5% off its 52-week high price of $1.30 and 31.25% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 85.97K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) trade information

Sporting 9.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the EVGN stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 11.11%. Year-to-date, Evogene Ltd. shares have moved 14.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) have changed 33.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -150.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.0% from the levels at last check today.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Evogene Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.69%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 118.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $880k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $940k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.50% over the past 5 years.

EVGN Dividends

Evogene Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.39% with a share float percentage of 3.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evogene Ltd. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.17 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 0.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $74461.0 and represent 0.29% of shares outstanding.