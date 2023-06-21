Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) has seen 4.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.88M, closed the recent trade at $1.77 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.57% during that session. The OCTO stock price is -17696.61% off its 52-week high price of $315.00 and 11.3% above the 52-week low of $1.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 568.59K shares.

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) trade information

Sporting 0.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the OCTO stock price touched $1.77 or saw a rise of 11.06%. Year-to-date, Eightco Holdings Inc. shares have moved -81.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) have changed -3.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -88.20% over the past 6 months.

OCTO Dividends

Eightco Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.97% with a share float percentage of 4.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eightco Holdings Inc. having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 71987.0 shares worth more than $0.3 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 3.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is PanAgora Asset Management, Inc., with the holding of over 18363.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $76390.0 and represent 0.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.30% shares in the company for having 26901.0 shares of worth $0.23 million while later fund manager owns 9370.0 shares of worth $80300.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.