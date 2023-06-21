Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Shares Are Up 23.37% So Far This Year

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.90B, closed the recent trade at $42.11 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.11% during that session. The PLAY stock price is -12.3% off its 52-week high price of $47.29 and 29.71% above the 52-week low of $29.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.49 million shares.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) trade information

Sporting 0.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the PLAY stock price touched $42.11 or saw a rise of 8.46%. Year-to-date, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares have moved 18.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) have changed 22.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.45%, compared to 11.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 26.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.88%.

PLAY Dividends

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.32% with a share float percentage of 110.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. having a total of 322 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.21 million shares worth more than $265.15 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 16.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hill Path Capital, LP, with the holding of over 7.12 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $261.92 million and represent 16.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.58% shares in the company for having 3.18 million shares of worth $127.45 million while later fund manager owns 1.55 million shares of worth $54.93 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.20% of company’s outstanding stock.