Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 2.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.16B, closed the last trade at $67.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.45 on the day or -0.67% during that session. The NET stock price is -20.56% off its 52-week high price of $80.99 and 44.37% above the 52-week low of $37.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.82 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cloudflare Inc. (NET) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 15 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Energy Transfer LP.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) trade information

Sporting -0.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the NET stock price touched $67.18 or saw a rise of 5.9%. Year-to-date, Cloudflare Inc. shares have moved 48.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) have changed 14.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $55.91, which means that the shares’ value could drop -20.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38.00 while the price target rests at a high of $82.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -22.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 43.44% from current levels.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cloudflare Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 36.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 153.85%, compared to 18.50% for the industry.

NET Dividends

Cloudflare Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.65% with a share float percentage of 86.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cloudflare Inc. having a total of 834 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 32.33 million shares worth more than $1.99 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 11.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 26.31 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.62 billion and represent 9.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.81% shares in the company for having 11.02 million shares of worth $679.33 million while later fund manager owns 8.22 million shares of worth $371.61 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.