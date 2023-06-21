Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 1.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $203.45M, closed the last trade at $1.25 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.63% during that session. The CTXR stock price is -36.8% off its 52-week high price of $1.71 and 38.4% above the 52-week low of $0.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Sporting 1.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the CTXR stock price touched $1.25 or saw a rise of 4.58%. Year-to-date, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 58.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) have changed 10.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -540.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -220.0% from current levels.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.04%, compared to 13.20% for the industry.

3 have an estimated revenue figure of $370k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.40% over the past 5 years.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.48% with a share float percentage of 12.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.05 million shares worth more than $7.08 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.34 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.74 million and represent 1.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 21.38% shares in the company for having 3.96 million shares of worth $3.13 million while later fund manager owns 1.82 million shares of worth $1.44 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 9.82% of company’s outstanding stock.