Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) Shares Are Down -9.54% YTD

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.67B, closed the last trade at $7.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -1.10% during that session. The CD stock price is -27.74% off its 52-week high price of $9.21 and 32.59% above the 52-week low of $4.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.60 million shares.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

Sporting -1.10% in the red in last session, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the CD stock price touched $7.21 or saw a rise of 3.22%. Year-to-date, Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares have moved -9.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) have changed 23.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $81.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $69.00 while the price target rests at a high of $103.72. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1338.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -857.0% from current levels.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.00%, compared to 18.50% for the industry.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between August 23 and August 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.