Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) Shares Gain $0.03 After Investor Confidence Raised

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.54M, closed the last trade at $0.29 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 12.12% during that session. The CBIO stock price is -37.93% off its 52-week high price of $0.40 and 34.48% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 212.99K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) trade information

Sporting 12.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the CBIO stock price touched $0.29 or saw a rise of 2.59%. Year-to-date, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -10.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) have changed 28.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -934.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -934.48% from current levels.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.92% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.80% over the past 5 years.

CBIO Dividends

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.66% with a share float percentage of 19.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Catalyst Biosciences Inc. having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.88 million shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.27 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $55896.0 and represent 0.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.38% shares in the company for having 1.65 million shares of worth $0.87 million while later fund manager owns 0.95 million shares of worth $0.5 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.52% of company’s outstanding stock.