An In-Depth Look At enCore Energy Corp. (EU)

enCore Energy Corp. (AMEX:EU) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $505.34M, closed the last trade at $2.60 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 4.00% during that session. The EU stock price is -41.92% off its 52-week high price of $3.69 and 32.31% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 427.92K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that enCore Energy Corp. (EU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

enCore Energy Corp. (AMEX:EU) trade information

Sporting 4.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the EU stock price touched $2.60 or saw a rise of 8.45%. Year-to-date, enCore Energy Corp. shares have moved 10.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of enCore Energy Corp. (AMEX:EU) have changed 22.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.52, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.76 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -92.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -44.62% from current levels.

enCore Energy Corp. (EU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 11.11% over the past 6 months.

EU Dividends

enCore Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

enCore Energy Corp. (AMEX:EU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.73% with a share float percentage of 13.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with enCore Energy Corp. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 4.94 million shares worth more than $11.21 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 3.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MMCAP International, Inc. SPC, with the holding of over 2.48 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.64 million and represent 1.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.58% shares in the company for having 5.12 million shares of worth $12.11 million while later fund manager owns 4.76 million shares of worth $10.81 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.33% of company’s outstanding stock.