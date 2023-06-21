American Lithium Corp. Shares Are Up 57.48% Since The Beginning Of The Year

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $471.98M, closed the last trade at $2.20 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.92% during that session. The AMLI stock price is -74.09% off its 52-week high price of $3.83 and 45.45% above the 52-week low of $1.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 379.84K shares.

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) trade information

Sporting 0.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the AMLI stock price touched $2.20 or saw a rise of 5.58%. Year-to-date, American Lithium Corp. shares have moved 6.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) have changed 5.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.74 while the price target rests at a high of $7.49. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -240.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -70.0% from current levels.

American Lithium Corp. (AMLI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Lithium Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.69%, compared to 11.10% for the industry.

AMLI Dividends

American Lithium Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.