AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Is Down -3.04%, As Bears Mark A Loss

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) has a beta value of 3.72 and has seen 1.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.25M, closed the last trade at $0.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.04% during that session. The UAVS stock price is -296.0% off its 52-week high price of $0.99 and -4.0% below the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 747.36K shares.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) trade information

Sporting -3.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the UAVS stock price touched $0.25 or saw a rise of 17.19%. Year-to-date, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. shares have moved -27.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) have changed -34.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.7.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -37.30% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.70% over the past 5 years.

UAVS Dividends

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.65% with a share float percentage of 10.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. having a total of 67 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.09 million shares worth more than $1.39 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 1.18 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.53 million and represent 1.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.14% shares in the company for having 1.95 million shares of worth $0.68 million while later fund manager owns 1.08 million shares of worth $0.38 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.