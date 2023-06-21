A Detailed Analysis Of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has seen 4.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.85B, closed the recent trade at $3.64 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.69% during that session. The BBD stock price is -8.52% off its 52-week high price of $3.95 and 35.99% above the 52-week low of $2.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Sporting 0.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the BBD stock price touched $3.64 or saw a rise of 1.09%. Year-to-date, Banco Bradesco S.A. shares have moved 32.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) have changed 12.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 54.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.12% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.10. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -40.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.58% from the levels at last check today.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Banco Bradesco S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 48.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.71%, compared to 5.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -30.80% and 11.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.69 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.9 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $9.76 billion and $5.63 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -41.70% for the current quarter and 4.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.38% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -5.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.60%.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 5.44%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.86% with a share float percentage of 15.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Bradesco S.A. having a total of 347 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd with over 88.11 million shares worth more than $230.85 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd held 1.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 72.11 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $188.92 million and represent 1.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Value Fund and Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 27.55 million shares of worth $76.87 million while later fund manager owns 23.02 million shares of worth $64.23 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.