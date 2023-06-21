-0.49 Fall Turns AppLovin Corporation (APP) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.94B, closed the recent trade at $23.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -0.49% during that session. The APP stock price is -72.82% off its 52-week high price of $40.56 and 61.06% above the 52-week low of $9.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.57 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.95 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AppLovin Corporation (APP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

Sporting -0.49% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 06/20/23 when the APP stock price touched $23.47 or saw a rise of 3.93%. Year-to-date, AppLovin Corporation shares have moved 122.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) have changed -6.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.74% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $49.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -108.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.35% from the levels at last check today.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AppLovin Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 138.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 94.44%, compared to 18.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 233.30% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.70%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $722.79 million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $738.46 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $776.23 million and $713.1 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -6.90% for the current quarter and 3.60% for the next.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between August 08 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.20% with a share float percentage of 83.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AppLovin Corporation having a total of 320 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 60.73 million shares worth more than $1.42 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. held 20.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 14.86 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $348.06 million and represent 5.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.74% shares in the company for having 5.31 million shares of worth $124.52 million while later fund manager owns 3.68 million shares of worth $86.33 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.